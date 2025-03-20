PDS Planning Inc Purchases 2,627 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of NIO by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of NIO by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie cut NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

