PDS Planning Inc Has $252,000 Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cencora were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COR opened at $266.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.67. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

