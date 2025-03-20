Paymentus (PAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paymentus (NYSE: PAY) recently:
- 3/19/2025 – Paymentus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/12/2025 – Paymentus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Paymentus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/11/2025 – Paymentus had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Paymentus had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Paymentus is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Paymentus Price Performance
NYSE PAY opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $38.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paymentus
In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paymentus
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.