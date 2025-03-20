Paymentus (PAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paymentus (NYSE: PAY) recently:

3/19/2025 – Paymentus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2025 – Paymentus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Paymentus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2025 – Paymentus had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Paymentus had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Paymentus is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Paymentus Price Performance

NYSE PAY opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paymentus

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Paymentus by 1,569.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

