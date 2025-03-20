Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,154.0 days.

Partners Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,468.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,501.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,450.77. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $1,262.86 and a twelve month high of $1,590.12.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

