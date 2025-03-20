Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,154.0 days.
Partners Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,468.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,501.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,450.77. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $1,262.86 and a twelve month high of $1,590.12.
About Partners Group
