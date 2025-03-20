Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $629.93 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $736.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.