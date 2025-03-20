Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $629.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $661.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

