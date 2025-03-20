Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Amundi increased its holdings in TFI International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $148,623,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in TFI International by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $156.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Veritas downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.93.

TFII stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.19 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

