Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,217 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,016,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after acquiring an additional 305,889 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 27.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,624,000 after acquiring an additional 353,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in KBR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,256,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,840,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

