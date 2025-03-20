Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives $74.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

PLTR opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.18, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

