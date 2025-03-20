Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.34. 817,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,464. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.52. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.99%.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,821,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,212,000 after buying an additional 123,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,138,000 after acquiring an additional 132,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

