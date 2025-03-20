Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 3,163,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,623,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 141,536 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 286,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

