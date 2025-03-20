OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 11,039 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

KE Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

KE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.