OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,774,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.11 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.80 and a 200-day moving average of $220.14.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.