Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OUST. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of OUST opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $413.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.38. Ouster has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ouster by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ouster by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

