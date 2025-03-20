Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

