Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ORC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
Shares of ORC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.90. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $9.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
