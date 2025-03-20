Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of AEVA opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.49.
In other Aeva Technologies news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,696,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,706.51. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $51,978.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,174. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
