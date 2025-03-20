OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $348,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,501,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,492,519.52. This trade represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.04.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 48,706,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 329,870 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in OPKO Health by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 217,450 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

