OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

OpGen Company Profile

Further Reading

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

