OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trims Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

