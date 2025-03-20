OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 980 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

