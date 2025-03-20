OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 274,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 348,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $208.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

