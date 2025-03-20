OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.7% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 56,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $6,441,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total value of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,911.80. The trade was a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $2,898,543.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,860.80. This trade represents a 40.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,985. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ECL opened at $254.25 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.05 and a 12-month high of $273.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

