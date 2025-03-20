OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases 400 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,840,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

