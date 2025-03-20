OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $545.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $572.16 and a 200-day moving average of $576.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

