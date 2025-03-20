Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Point Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.08%.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
