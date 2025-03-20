OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
OFS Credit Price Performance
Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. 754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $24.99.
About OFS Credit
