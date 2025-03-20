NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 218.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.27% of NV5 Global worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 527.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NV5 Global

About NV5 Global

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.