Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 237,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 174,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 426,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. 120,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,589. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

