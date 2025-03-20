Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.07.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.