NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.11 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.11, Zacks reports.
NuCana Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.89. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.
About NuCana
