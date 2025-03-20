NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.11 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.11, Zacks reports.

NuCana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.89. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

