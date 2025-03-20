Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.06. 3,014,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,062,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.