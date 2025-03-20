NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 9,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 33,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.42%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.95%.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

