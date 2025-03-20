Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 174,120 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,120 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 274,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 12.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.