Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 13,524 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $225.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.24. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

