Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 33,299 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $217.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

