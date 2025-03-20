Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $12.92 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Everest Group worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Everest Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EG opened at $356.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.81.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

