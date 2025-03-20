North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.88 and last traded at C$23.96, with a volume of 49470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The company has a market cap of C$643.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total value of C$196,204.40. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

