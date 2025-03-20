North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.79%. North American Construction Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.650-2.860 EPS.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NOA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 113,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $483.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOA

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.