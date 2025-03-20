Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 119482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

