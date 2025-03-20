Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

