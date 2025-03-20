NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

NFI opened at C$12.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.91 and a 1-year high of C$19.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.75.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

