NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CAO Sammaad Shams Sells 4,005 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,131. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sammaad Shams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Sammaad Shams sold 102 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $1,687.08.

NextNav Trading Down 0.6 %

NextNav stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in NextNav in the third quarter valued at $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

