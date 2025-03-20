NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Short Interest Update

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance

NLCP stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. NewLake Capital Partners has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

NewLake Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

