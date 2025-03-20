Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $1,100.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $850.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix stock opened at $959.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $955.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $854.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

