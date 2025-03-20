nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 8,330,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. nCino has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,050,685. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,067.80. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,893. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of nCino by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3,006.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,602,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,707 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,254,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,256,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 1,889,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

