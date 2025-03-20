Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 363,663 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 363,663 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.