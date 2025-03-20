Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 170,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 763.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.79 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

