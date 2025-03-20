Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 47,031 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $1,904,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

