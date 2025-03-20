Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 261,264 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,264 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

